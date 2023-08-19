Lorenzen (7-8) took the loss Friday, coughing up seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and a walk over 3.1 innings as the Phillies fell 8-7 to the Nationals. He struck out one.

The last time Lorenzen faced the Nats, he no-hit them. This time Washington was ready, batting around in a six-run fourth inning to chase the right-hander from the game. Despite the stumble, Lorenzen still has a 3.54 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 11:6 K:BB through 20.1 innings since joining the Phillies at the trade deadline, winning two of his three starts. He'll look to get back in the win column in his next outing, likely to come at home next week against the Giants.