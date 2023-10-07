Lorenzen is listed on the Phillies' roster for their NLDS matchup with Atlanta, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Lorenzen wasn't a part of the Phillies' wild-card roster as they opted for extra bench depth, but he will rejoin the team as the 13th and final pitcher. The 31-year-old righty posted a 4.18 ERA and 1.21 WGIP through 153 innings and figures to continue working out of the bullpen in the postseason. Weston Wilson lost his spot on the playoff roster to make room for Lorenzen.