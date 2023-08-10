Lorenzen's next start is expected to be next Friday in Washington, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

After tossing a no-hitter and notching his name into the history books Wednesday against the Nationals, Lorenzen will get some added rest between starts. He racked up 124 pitches to complete the no-hitter, so the 31-year-old will get eight days of rest. The Phillies had been operating with a six-man rotation, but it's unclear if they will stick with that the next time through, as they have two off days next week. Regardless, Lorenzen will stay in the mix next weekend while facing the same team he just tossed a no-hitter against, although this time it will be a road matchup against the Nationals.