Lorenzen (7-7) no-hit the Nationals Wednesday, issuing four walks while striking out five in a 7-0 win.

Lorenzen added his name to the history books Wednesday in his first home start with the Phillies. The right-hander did issue four walks and needed 124 pitches to deliver Philadelphia's first no-hitter since Cole Hamels' in 2015. The historic performance was an exclamation point in what's been a stellar campaign for Lorenzen -- he's allowed just five runs over his last six starts (31.2 innings), working to a pristine 1.11 ERA in that span. Overall, his ERA is down to 3.23 with a 1.04 WHIP and 93:32 K:BB across 20 starts (122.2 innings) this season between Philadelphia and Detroit.