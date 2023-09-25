Lorenzen struck out one batter in a perfect inning and earned a save against the Mets.

Lorenzen was blasted for four runs while recording just one out in his first appearance out of the bullpen Sept. 19 but rebounded with his first save since 2021 on Sunday. He posted an ugly 7.96 ERA over his last five starts before being shifted to the bullpen. It's unclear exactly what role the Phillies intend to use Lorenzen in moving forward and in the postseason. He owns a 4.26 ERA through 150 innings and a 5.89 ERA in 44.1 frames with Philadelphia.