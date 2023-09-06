Lorenzen (8-9) allowed seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and three walks while striking out one over six innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Padres.

Lorenzen and Pedro Avila traded zeroes for the first three frames, but the Padres' offense came to life after that. Lorenzen was very good in his first two starts for the Phillies, but he's allowed 22 runs (19 earned) over his last four outings, spanning 21 innings. The right-hander is at a 3.95 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 104:41 K:BB through 143.2 innings across 24 starts this season. He's projected to make his next start at home in a difficult matchup versus Atlanta.