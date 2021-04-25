Maton will start at second base and bat seventh Sunday against the Rockies, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Maton's path to regular reps at shortstop closed when Didi Gregorius (elbow) returned to action Friday, but with Jean Segura (quadriceps) on the shelf and Brad Miller (neck) day-to-day, Maton has been able to see steady work at second base. The rookie has been able to take advantage of the extra playing time thus far, racking up nine hits (six singles, three doubles) while scoring once and driving in a run over his first five big-league games.