Phillies manager Joe Girardi named Maton and Brad Miller as the most likely candidates to pick up starts at second base following Jean Segura's (quadriceps) placement on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Maton filled in at shortstop for Didi Gregorius (elbow) in each of the Phillies' last three games, going 5-for-12 with a double and an RBI. Though Girardi believes Gregorius will be ready to go for the Phillies' next game Friday in Colorado, Segura's absence should free up more reps in the middle infield. Considering that both Maton and Miller are left-handed hitters, a platoon between the two won't be an option, so a timeshare could be in place until one player separates himself from the other while Segura is out.