Phillies' Nick Maton: Day off Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Maton isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Marlins.
Maton will get a breather after he went 6-for-12 with two home runs, five RBI and four runs in the last three games. Ronald Torreyes will start at shortstop and bat eighth.
