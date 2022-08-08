Maton went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 13-1 win over the Nationals.

Maton got his big day started with a two-run shot in the fourth inning followed by RBI hits in the seventh and eighth frames. The 25-year-old has made the most out of his limited MLB action this season, going 6-for-10 with four extra-base hits and eight RBI. Expect him to carve out some more playing time if he continues swinging a hot bat.