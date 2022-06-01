The Phillies recalled Maton from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. He'll start at shortstop and bat ninth in the Phillies' series finale with the Giants.

He'll give the Phillies some additional depth in the middle infield after Jean Segura (finger) joined shortstop Didi Gregorius (knee) on the injured list Wednesday, though Johan Camargo and Bryson Stott may be first in line for reps at either middle-infield spots. Since Stott is one of the organization's top prospects, the Phillies will likely want him to play somewhere on a near-everyday basis, so he could end up getting demoted later this week instead of Maton if Gregorius -- who is currently on a minor-league rehab assignment -- is activated. Even if that happens, Maton may still find himself behind Camargo in the pecking order for reps at second base while Segura is on the mend.