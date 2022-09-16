site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: phillies-nick-maton-gets-day-off-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Phillies' Nick Maton: Gets day off Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Maton isn't starting Friday against Atlanta.
Maton will get a day off Friday after recording a 1.247 OPS over his last five games. While he sits, Matt Vierling will take over his spot in right field and bat seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read