Maton will start in right field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

Maton will stick in the lineup for the fourth game in a row, with each of those matchups coming against right-handed pitching. The lefty-hitting Maton appears to have captured the strong side of a platoon in right field with the righty-hitting Matt Vierling, but both players will lose out on work whenever Nick Castellanos (oblique) returns from the injured list. Maton's uptick in playing time comes after he mashed a home run in all but one of his last four starts.