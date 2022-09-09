Maton went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss against the Marlins.
Maton got the Phillies on the board with a two-out homer in the third inning off righty starter Sandy Alcantara. The 25-year-old has not made his way into the lineup often; he has made an appearance in six of Philadelphia's last eight games and recorded just eight at-bats during that stretch. He has taken advantage of those recent chances; however, tallying four hits including a double and a homer for a .750 slugging percentage.