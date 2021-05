Maton went 3-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI, a stolen base and and a strikeout in Sunday's 10-8 loss to the Blue Jays.

Maton has now returned to the starting lineup in each of the last four games, and he had the best performance of his career to help keep the Phillies in the game Sunday. He's now hitting .316 with two home runs, seven RBI and six runs this season.