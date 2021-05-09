Maton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The recent return of Jean Segura from the 10-day injured list has spelled an end to Maton's run as an everyday player. After making 17 consecutive starts out of the middle infield, Maton now finds himself on the bench for the third game in a row. The Phillies are believed to be entertaining with the idea of deploying Maton in center field in an attempt to get more production out of that spot, but it's unclear when manager Joe Girardi might be comfortable with giving the 24-year-old a look at the position.