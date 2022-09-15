site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Nick Maton: Not in Thursday's lineup
Maton isn't starting Thursday against Miami.
Maton started the last four games and went 2-for-10 with two homers, four RBI, three walks and three strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Matt Vierling starts in right field and bats eighth.
