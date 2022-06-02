Maton went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Giants.

Getting the start at second base and hitting eighth in his season debut for the Phillies, Maton's two-run blast off Jarlin Garcia in the sixth inning set the stage for Kyle Schwarber's game-winning homer later in the frame. Maton was slashing .241/.360/.462 with five long balls through 41 games for Triple-A Lehigh Valley when he was promoted, and he'll be in the mix for playing time at the keystone with Jean Segura (finger) potentially out until September.