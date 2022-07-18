Maton (shoulder) started at shortstop and went 2-for-4 with a double, walk and two runs scored in his rehab game Sunday for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

After starting his rehab assignment with Single-A Clearwater on July 7 and appearing in four games for the affiliate, Maton moved to the Triple-A club early last week. Over his five contests with Lehigh Valley thus far, Maton has gone 8-for-21 with three doubles, four walks and a stolen base. From a performance standpoint, Maton looks as though he'll be ready to return from the 10-day injured list when the Phillies return after the All-Star break, but the big club may not have room for him on the active roster.