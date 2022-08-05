Maton was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.
Maton should take the bench role that had belonged to Yairo Munoz, who was optioned in a corresponding move. Maton owns a respectable .268/.336/.431 slash line in 54 career major-league games, though just two of those have come this season.
