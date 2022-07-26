Maton (shoulder) was activated from the injured list and optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.
After completing a lengthy rehab assignment, Maton is ready to resume playing on a regular basis. He will not immediately rejoin the Phillies, though, and will instead continue playing with Lehigh Valley for the time being.
