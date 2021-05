Maton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The lefty hitting Maton will take a seat with Boston bringing a southpaw (Eduardo Rodriguez) to the hill for the series finale. Ronald Torreyes will pick up the start at shortstop Sunday, but Maton should fill the strong side of a platoon at the position while Didi Gregorius (elbow) is on the shelf.