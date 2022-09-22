site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: phillies-nick-maton-sitting-thursday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Phillies' Nick Maton: Sitting Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Maton isn't starting Thursday against Atlanta.
Maton started three of the last four games and went 1-for-8 with five strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Dalton Guthrie starts in right field and bats ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read