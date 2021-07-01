Maton will start at second base and bat seventh Thursday against the Marlins.

After going 1-for-2 with a triple, a walk, two runs and two RBI while filling in for a resting Ronald Torreyes in Wednesday's 11-6 loss, Maton will stick in the lineup for the series finale. This time around, Maton will be replacing second baseman Jean Segura, who is getting a breather after returning from the injured list earlier this week. Maton looks like he'll serve as the Phillies' top reserve middle infielder while he's up with the big club.