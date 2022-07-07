Maton (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Single-A Clearwater on Thursday.
Maton, who has been on the 10-day injured list since June 5 with a sprained right shoulder, will likely stick with Clearwater through the weekend before potentially moving his rehab assignment to Triple-A Lehigh Valley or Double-A Reading to begin next week. The 25-year-old could be ready to return from the IL before the All-Star break, though he'll likely see limited action as a utility player once he rejoins the Phillies.