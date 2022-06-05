site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: phillies-nick-maton-to-il-with-shoulder-sprain | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Phillies' Nick Maton: To IL with shoulder sprain
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Maton was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right shoulder sprain.
Maton had been up for just a couple days and went 3-for-6 with a triple and a home run before suffering the injury. Didi Gregorius was activated in a corresponding move.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read