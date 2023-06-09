Nelson (hamstring) was activated from the injured list Friday at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Tom Housenick of The Morning Call reports.

Nelson is serving as the starting pitcher for Lehigh Valley on Friday night against the Triple-A affiliate of the Mets. He wound up missing nearly a full month of action due to a left hamstring strain -- his second left hamstring strain of 2023. The 27-year-old has posted a 1.25 ERA in 21.2 minor-league innings this season when healthy.