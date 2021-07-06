Herrera is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Cubs due to ankle and wrist injuries, and he's also expected to remain sidelined Wednesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Manager Joe Girardi indicated earlier in the day the outfielder might receive a couple days off to recalibrate despite hitting a three-run homer Monday, and it appears he's also dealing with some minor injuries. Herrera should be considered day-to-day since the injuries aren't considered series, but he's still likely to miss at least two games.