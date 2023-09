The Phillies selected Kerkering from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Kerkering began the season with Single-A Clearwater, but he remained dominant as he quickly advanced through the Phillies' farm system. The 22-year-old righty holds a 1.51 ERA and 0.89 WHIP alongside a 79:12 K:BB through 53.2 total innings in the minors, and he will likely serve in middle relief during his first trial run in the big leagues.