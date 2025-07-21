Kemp will start at third base and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Red Sox.

After going 3-for-7 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run while starting at the hot corner in both of the final two games of the Phillies' weekend series with the Angels, Kemp will remain in the lineup Monday. The rookie looks set to see the bulk of the playing time at third base while Alec Bohm is on the shelf due to a fractured left rib.