Kemp went 4-for-5 with three runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's win over Toronto.

Kemp singled four times Sunday, including a two-run base hit in the fourth inning. He picked up his first career steal and has produced three multi-hit performances over his last six games. Kemp was one of six Phillies with multiple hits in the victory. The 25-year-old rookie is slashing .345/.387/.379 through his first 31 plate appearances.