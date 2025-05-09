Kemp is slashing .331/.423/.662 with 10 home runs, five steals and a 27.0 percent strikeout rate in 35 games for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Kemp has started 19 games at third base, seven games at first base and six games at second base while logging the second-highest wRC+ (184) in the International League. His .419 BABIP illustrates how fortunate Kemp has been in the early going, but he's nonetheless looking ready for his first taste of the majors if the Phillies deal with any injuries to their infield.