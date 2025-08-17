The Phillies optioned Kemp to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

Kemp had started in just three of the last eight games, and since his playing-time outlook wasn't going to improve with Alec Bohm (rib) returning from the injured list Sunday, the Phillies opted to send the rookie back to the minors. After getting called up from Triple-A on June 7, the 25-year-old slashed .228/.298/.359 with four home runs, one stolen base, 17 RBI and 17 runs over 46 games.