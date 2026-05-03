Phillies' Rafael Marchan: Back in reserve role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchan is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.
On the bench for the second day in a row, Marchan has moved back into the No. 2 role at catcher after J.T. Realmuto was reinstated from the injured list Saturday. Before Realmuto's return, Marchan had started five of the Phillies' prior six games and went 1-for-16 at the plate over that stretch.
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