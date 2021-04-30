Marchan was recalled by the Phillies on Friday.
Marchan will join the team with Didi Gregorius (ribs) landing on the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move. He's unlikely to get many opportunities during his time with the team, as he's stuck behind J.T. Realmuto and Andrew Knapp on the catcher depth chart.
