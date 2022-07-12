Marchan was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old will join the big-league club for the two-game series in Toronto this week since starting catcher J.T. Realmuto is unable to enter Canada due to his vaccination status. Marchan has a .632 OPS in 20 big-league games this year and should fill a backup role behind Garrett Stubbs.
