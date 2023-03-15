Marchan is nursing a bruised right hamate bone in Phillies camp, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
That explains why Marchan hasn't played in a Grapefruit League game since last Tuesday. He can't hit right now, per Gelb, and it's unclear whether this issue might linger into the regular season. Garrett Stubbs (knee) is also currently sidelined, so the Phillies are down their No. 2 and No. 3 catchers with Opening Day fast approaching.
