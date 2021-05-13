The Phillies recalled Marchan from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday.
Marchan will join the Phillies to provide a No. 2 option at catcher behind Andrew Knapp after top backstop J.T. Realmuto (knee) was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list in a corresponding move. The Phillies have yet to release a timeline for when Realmuto might be ready to rejoin the active roster, but however long he's up with the big club, Marchan is unlikely to see much work.
More News
-
Phillies' Rafael Marchan: Optioned to alternate camp•
-
Phillies' Rafael Marchan: Called up by Phillies•
-
Phillies' Rafael Marchan: Moves to minor-league camp•
-
Phillies' Rafael Marchan: Gets work in simulated game•
-
Phillies' Rafael Marchan: Out until late March•
-
Phillies' Rafael Marchan: Dealing with hamstring issue•