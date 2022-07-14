Marchan was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after Wednesday's loss to the Blue Jays.
The 23-year-old was promoted Tuesday since starting catcher J.T. Realmuto can't enter Canada due to his vaccination status. Garrett Stubbs started both games behind the plate for the Phillies, so Marchan will return to the minors without making his season debut.
