Marchan earned rave reviews from manager Joe Girardi following Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Girardi called Marchan the "block master" and also praised his arm during an in-game interview. Marchan hasn't played above the High-A level and struggled to a .231/.291/.282 line there in 22 games for Clearwater this season, so he's unlikely to be considered for a big-league job any time soon. The 20-year-old has good contact ability, with a career .285 average and a 9.3 percent strikeout rate in four minor-league seasons, but he's yet to hit a professional home run. He profiles as a likely backup catcher.