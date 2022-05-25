Marchan (hamstring) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at High-A Jersey Shore on Wednesday.
Marchan has been cleared for his first game action of the season after spending the past seven weeks on the 60-day injured list while recovering from a left hamstring strain. The Phillies will likely use close to the entire 20-day rehab window to evaluate Marchan before eventually activating him from the IL. He could be option to Triple-A Lehigh Valley once he's formally reinstated, as Garrett Stubbs has performed well in limited opportunities as the Phillies' No. 2 catcher behind J.T. Realmuto.
