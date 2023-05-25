Marchan (hand/wrist) is on track to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Sunday, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Marchan suffered a fractured right hamate bone at Phillies camp this spring, but he has made steady progress since undergoing surgery and is about ready again for live competition. The 24-year-old catcher could eventually challenge Garrett Stubbs for the backup job behind J.T. Realmuto.
