The Phillies placed Marchan on the 10-day injured list Thursday with lower back pain.

The back issue cropped up early in spring training and was initially expected to be a day-to-day concern, but Marchan was never able to show enough improvement to play in any Grapefruit League games. With Marchan opening the season on the injured list, Garrett Stubbs is locked in as the No. 2 backstop behind JT Realmuto.