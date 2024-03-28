The Phillies placed Marchan on the 10-day injured list Thursday with lower back pain.
The back issue cropped up early in spring training and was initially expected to be a day-to-day concern, but Marchan was never able to show enough improvement to play in any Grapefruit League games. With Marchan opening the season on the injured list, Garrett Stubbs is locked in as the No. 2 backstop behind JT Realmuto.
More News
-
Phillies' Rafael Marchan: Nursing back soreness•
-
Phillies' Rafael Marchan: Activated and optioned•
-
Phillies' Rafael Marchan: Cleared for rehab games•
-
Phillies' Rafael Marchan: Nears rehab assignment•
-
Phillies' Rafael Marchan: Placed on 60-day IL•
-
Phillies' Rafael Marchan: Dealing with bruised hamate•