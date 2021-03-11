Marchan's hamstring issue will keep him out until at least the last week of March, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

If healthy, Marchan could potentially be needed at the start of the season, as J.T. Realmuto hopes to be ready to go following his fractured thumb but still hasn't gotten into game action. Marchan is the only other backstop on the 40-man roster besides Andrew Knapp. Non-roster invitee Jeff Mathis could make the team should neither Realmuto nor Marchan be cleared to play, but the Phillies would certainly prefer not to have to clear a 40-man roster spot just to add a backup catcher for a week or two.