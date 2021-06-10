Marchan was recalled by the Phillies on Thursday.
Chase Anderson landed on the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move, which means Marchan is merely with the team as the third catcher. He's unlikely to see many at-bats during his time with the team and appears to be primarily around in an insurance role.
