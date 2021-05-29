Marchan was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Marchan had served as a depth option behind the plate recently but will return to the minors after J.T. Realmuto (hand) was reinstated from the 10-day IL. Marchan appeared in just four games during his time with the major-league club and went 3-for-13 with a double, a run, a walk and four strikeouts during that time.
More News
-
Phillies' Rafael Marchan: Gets call-up•
-
Phillies' Rafael Marchan: Optioned to alternate camp•
-
Phillies' Rafael Marchan: Called up by Phillies•
-
Phillies' Rafael Marchan: Moves to minor-league camp•
-
Phillies' Rafael Marchan: Gets work in simulated game•
-
Phillies' Rafael Marchan: Out until late March•