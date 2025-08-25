Marchan went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and three RBI in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Nationals.

Marchan drove in all of the Phillies' runs, delivering a two-run double in the second inning before working a bases-loaded walk in the third. It marked a rare bright spot in what's been a tough season for the backup catcher, who's slashing .183/.280/.256 with one homer, nine RBI and six runs scored across 94 plate appearances.