Phillies' Rafael Marchan: Sparks offense in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchan went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and three RBI in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Nationals.
Marchan drove in all of the Phillies' runs, delivering a two-run double in the second inning before working a bases-loaded walk in the third. It marked a rare bright spot in what's been a tough season for the backup catcher, who's slashing .183/.280/.256 with one homer, nine RBI and six runs scored across 94 plate appearances.
