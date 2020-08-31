Kingery was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with back spasms.
It has been a brutal season for Kingery, who is hitting .127 with one home run, zero steals and an 18:4 K:BB in 71 at-bats. He will be eligible to return Sept. 10. Jay Bruce was reinstated from the injured list in a corresponding move.
