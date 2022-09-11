Dominguez (triceps) was activated from the injured list Sunday, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Dominguez was expected to be activated Sunday, and he is now officially back in the Phillies' bullpen. It's not clear if he will jump right back into the closer's role, but given his 0.90 ERA, 0.80 WHI) and 13:3 K:BB since the All-Star break, it seems likely that will be the case.
