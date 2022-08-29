Dominguez (triceps) was cleared to play catch Monday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Dominguez reiterated Monday that he felt great after throwing for the first time since landing on the injured list with right triceps tendinitis. Skipper Rob Thomson noted after the session that even though Dominguez has only been on the 15-day IL for a little over a week, he is expected to need at least one rehab appearance before being activated, which should happen sometime during the team's upcoming homestead or soon after, per Zolecki.
